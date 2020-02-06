Lindale woman booked on murder, kidnapping charges after man’s body found on side of road in December

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Lindale woman is being held in the Gregg County Jail on charges of aggravated kidnapping and murder linked to a body found on the side of a road in Smith County.
Hannah Leigh McCartney, 30, was booked in to the Gregg County Jail on Wednesday, according to online jail records.
McCartney’s charges stem from an incident on Dec. 15, 2019, that resulted in the death of LaDarius Breon Dockins Bell, 26, of Tyler.
Bell was an occupant in a car allegedly used in a robbery at a home in the 1400 block of East Fairmont Street in Longview, according to Longview police.
Officers were dispatched to the residence, and “when they arrived the victim initially told then that three suspects had come to his home, and once he opened the door, they robbed him,” according to a statement released by the Longview Police Department on Dec. 16, 2019.
An arrest warrant issued later that month shows the robbery victim had “procured the services of prostitution" from McCartney, and that when McCartney got there, she, Bell and another person identified as Jared Freelen used firearms to steal the victim’s cell phone. The warrant also alleges the suspects went through the victim’s wallet.
The victim also told police he fired several rounds from a handgun as the suspects were fleeing the scene and that he may have struck the car, according to police. Investigators later determined Bell was hit by gunfire.
Bell’s body was found on the side of FM 2089 in Smith County. The Smith County Sheriff’s Office said Bell was shot in the head, dragged out of the vehicle and left on the side of the road.
The arrest warrant filed for McCartney alleges she and Freelen, fled the scene of the robbery, knowing that Bell had been shot in the head, and that neither of them called for any medical assistance. It also alleges the two of them left Bell on the side of the road where he was found dead.
McCartney is being held on bonds totaling $500,000.
