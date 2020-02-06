Light snow, mix falls in East Texas; no travel troubles expected

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - A light snow and wintry mix fell in parts of northeast Texas overnight. Early Thursday, large flakes fell from Grand Saline to Mabank, Athens, Mineola, and as far north as Winnsboro and Sulphur Springs.
There were also reports of sleet and snow in Lindale and Alba.
Many communities along the Interstate 20 corridor saw a light dusting, though no accumulation is expected, according to KLTV First Alert meteorologist Katie Vossler.
“We are starting off with some cloud cover, but that will quickly begin to break up through the morning.”
Area roadways and overpasses were passable, though the Texas Department of Transportation pre-treated elevated surfaces in Anderson, Henderson, Van Zandt and Wood counties earlier this week.
“Be aware of possible icy surfaces on elevated patios or walkways,” Vossler said.
