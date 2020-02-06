Light snow, mix falls in East Texas; no travel troubles expected

A light snow and wintry mix fell in parts of northeast Texas overnight. (Source: KLTV staff)
By Lane Luckie | February 6, 2020 at 4:51 AM CST - Updated February 6 at 4:58 AM

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - A light snow and wintry mix fell in parts of northeast Texas overnight. Early Thursday, large flakes fell from Grand Saline to Mabank, Athens, Mineola, and as far north as Winnsboro and Sulphur Springs.

There were also reports of sleet and snow in Lindale and Alba.

Last update before bed: large flakes still falling and sticking on grass/cars/buildings but roadways remain drivable. Be safe on elevated surfaces like bridges and overpasses. Band of snow/sleet will be possible over the next few hours! Enjoy it if you see it.. oh and please take pictures!!

Posted by Cody Gottschalk KLTV on Wednesday, February 5, 2020

Many communities along the Interstate 20 corridor saw a light dusting, though no accumulation is expected, according to KLTV First Alert meteorologist Katie Vossler.

“We are starting off with some cloud cover, but that will quickly begin to break up through the morning.”

WE HAVE SNOW!!! Big flakes too. Temps are still above freezing for now but we are expected to dip below freezing for a few hours overnight into tomorrow morning. What are you seeing tonight??

Posted by Cody Gottschalk KLTV on Wednesday, February 5, 2020

Area roadways and overpasses were passable, though the Texas Department of Transportation pre-treated elevated surfaces in Anderson, Henderson, Van Zandt and Wood counties earlier this week.

“Be aware of possible icy surfaces on elevated patios or walkways,” Vossler said.

Share your photos and videos of snowfall through See It, Snap It, Send it. Click here to upload.

