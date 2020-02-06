DPS: Quitman woman died after 3-vehicle wreck on SH 37 in Wood County

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A three-vehicle wreck on State Highway 37 in Wood County claimed the life of a 22-year-old woman Wednesday evening, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
A press release stated that DPS troopers responded to a three-vehicle crash at on SH 37 three miles north of Quitman at 5:17 p.m. Thursday.
The preliminary crash report shows that Angelica Brocke Blalock, of Quitman, was driving a 2012 Honda Civic north on SH 37 when she slowed to make a left turn onto FM 69 and was struck from behind by a 2013 Chevrolet Spark driven by Canyon Ray Davis, 19, of Winnsboro, who was also northbound.
The impact knocked the Civic into the southbound lane of traffic, where it was struck by a 2008 Dodge Ram pickup driven by Grayling Jones, 60, of Mineola.
EMS personnel transported Blalock to UT Health, where Judge Janae Holland later pronounced her dead, the press release stated. Davis and Jones both suffered “non-capacitating injuries.”
“The crash remains under investigation,” the press release stated.
