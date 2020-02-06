City hangs new sign on baseball field renamed in honor of former city councilman

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A new sign is hanging up at the baseball field at Tyler’s Woldert Park.
The City of Tyler Parks and Recreation Department named it Ed Moore Field after former Tyler City Councilman Ed Moore — an avid baseball fan who recently told KLTV how much the honor means to him.
“I’m still shocked because I could talk so much about that baseball field. That baseball field had some negro all stars that I watched play baseball. Robert Moore, my father, played shortstop. We had a Negro League that was created in north Tyler," Moore said earlier this year during a tree planting ceremony in his honor at Gassaway Park.
Moore was a big part of the efforts to revitalize Gassaway Park, which he said many people didn’t know existed. In May 2019, the Tyler City Council approved a series of renovations to the park, including new playground equipment, a half-court basketball area, new parking areas and improving access to the park.
Moore continues to support development and revitalization efforts at Tyler parks.
