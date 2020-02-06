City of Brownsboro urging residents to conserve water after well failure

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Brownsboro is urging its residents to conserve water after one of its wells stopped working.
“Hello, Brownsboro,” said a post on the Brownsboro Police Department Facebook page. “I have been asked to let everyone know that one of our water wells has gone down. We are asking that everyone please conserve their water usage until this matter can be resolved.”
The post, which was published Thursday afternoon, also stated that city officials are not sure when the water well will be operational again.
