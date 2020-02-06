Big Sandy Agape house needs canned goods, other donations

Local organization helps less fortunate and natural disaster victims

By Dante Nuñez | February 5, 2020 at 11:18 PM CST - Updated February 5 at 11:19 PM

BIG SANDY, Texas (KLTV) - The Agape House is a volunteer based organization that is in need of canned foods after serving nearly 80 families a month. This organization provides a local pantry, thrift store, and financial services for those who qualify.

The Big Sandy Agape House is in need of canned goods. (Source: KLTV 2020. All rights reserved.)

“If they’re in a situation according to what we’ve verified, then we’re glad to help them by going and paying their electric bill or getting them some fuel to start a new job,” Big Sandy Director, Sharon Hill said.

This organization was founded in 1992 and a local East Texan, Jameika Bradley, is thankful for this house.

“It means a lot me because they didn’t have to help me. I drove from Longview down here because…I’m low on clothes and I just so happened to call them and they told me to come up here and that was a blessing and I thank this place. I’m thankful for it,” she said.

Bradley’s home burned down on November 24, 2019, and she’s been in-between houses ever since.

“But to lose everything, I didn’t know what to do, I didn’t know what to say…like I said I try not to think about it because when I think about what I lost but at the same time I’m grateful for my life…I mean stuff is hard to come by…so I’ve been trying to go around and get help for what I need,” she said.

The Agape House is open Monday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

