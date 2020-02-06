Amarillo police release video of suspect in Monday bank robbery

Amarillo police release video of suspect in Monday bank robbery
Video shows the suspect in the robbery of an Amarillo National Bank on Monday. (Source: Amarillo Crime Stoppers)
By Madison Carson | February 4, 2020 at 4:03 PM CST - Updated February 6 at 2:11 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers has released video of the suspect in Monday’s bank robbery.

Around 3:45 p.m., officers responded to a robbery at the Amarillo National Bank on South Taylor Street.

According to officials, the suspect entered the bank, demanded money, and ran away from the bank heading west.

The suspect is a white man, around 50 years old. He is approximately 6-foot-tall and 185 lbs, with a goatee and white on his chin. He was wearing a black military cap and a blue and black jacket.

You can view the newly released video below:

Amarillo Crime Stoppers - Bank Robbery Suspect

Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help identifying a Bank Robbery suspect. On February 3rd at 3:47 PM, APD officers were dispatched to the Amarillo National Bank in the 400 block of south Taylor Street on a robbery. The suspect entered the bank and demanded money before leaving on foot westbound from the location. The suspect is a white male approximately 50 years old. The male was described as being close to 6’00’’ tall and weighing about 185 lbs. He had a goatee with white on his chin. He was wearing a black military cap and a blue and black jacket. If you have any information on this crime, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit your anonymous tip by using the P3 Tips App. If your tip leads to an arrest you could earn a reward up to $1,000. "Say It Here" with Amarillo Crime Stoppers. #SayItHere #BankRobbery

Posted by Amarillo Crime Stoppers on Tuesday, February 4, 2020

If you have any information on this crime, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

If your tip leads to the arrest of this suspect, you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.