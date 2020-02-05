Women’s Fund of Smith County award grants to five Smith County nonprofits

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Women’s Fund of Smith County awarded five grants totaling more than $300,000 during its 2020 Grants Announcement Reception Tuesday at Willow Brook Country Club.
The Women’s Fund awards grants annually to Smith County nonprofits that benefit women and children in the community.
Among the winners were the Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County, the East Texas Veterans Community Council, the First Tee of Greater Tyler, the Tyler Independent School District Foundation, and Meals on Wheels Ministry, Inc.
Trudy Williams, interim executive director of Meals on Wheels, spoke about the impact the grant would have on the nonprofit’s services.
“We presented to the Women’s Fund of Smith County for this grant to specifically purchase new vehicles that will be more fuel-efficient, that will add to our fleet, that will cut down on our fuel costs, which is one of the major costs associated with Meals on Wheels,” Williams explained.
Meals on Wheels Ministry, Inc. received a grant of $36,000, which Williams said would help in its mission to provide home-delivered meals and safety checks on a daily basis in six East Texas counties.
“This grant is going to impact seniors in Smith County that are dependant on home-delivered meals, and we’re just so excited to be apart of this collaboration.”
The Women’s Fund of Smith County was created in 2007 as a collective giving circle, whereby members annually make financial contributions.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.