Wednesday’s Weather: Blustery, rainy and cold today

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! A few scattered showers this morning and blustery north winds. Temperatures are starting out in the 40s but feeling like the 30s. The blustery north winds will continue all day for a very cold afternoon. A few showers will be possible off and on through the afternoon and evening. Overnight tonight, a wintry mix is possible with temperatures dropping to just below freezing. However, minimal accumulations and no travel problems are expected. The wintry mix ends late Thursday morning and clouds begin to clear by late Thursday afternoon. Sunny skies return to the forecast with a quick warm up back into the 60s for the end of the week and into the weekend.