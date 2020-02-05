Wednesday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Afternoon, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: This afternoon we will be cold in the mid-40s but with the gusty winds it will feel even colder. Rain will become a bit more spotty in nature as we head towards the later afternoon and evening. Overnight lows will be close to freezing, and with a few showers possible, we could see a wintry mix after midnight. We will not see any accumulation and there will be no travel problems. All of the wet weather will move out by daybreak. We will see clearing skies in the morning on Thursday and even some sunshine by the afternoon. For Friday on through the weekend temperatures will sit in the low to mid-60s with lots of sunshine. Monday and Tuesday showers return but temperatures will stay in the 60s