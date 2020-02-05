WEBXTRA: Don Martin, Public Information Officer with Tyler PD retires

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A longtime member of the Tyler Police Department is retiring.
Don Martin, Public Information Officer with the department, retired from his role that he has held for over 15 years. Martin has been with the Tyler Police Department for 30 years.
He is headed to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office where he will be the Administrator for the Texas Anti-Gang Center that is up and coming with local, state, and federal investigators in Tyler.
KLTV’s Jeff Chavez spoke with Tyler Police Chief Jimmy Tolar about Don Martin’s impact on the police force.
