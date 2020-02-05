WATCH LIVE: Senate expected to vote on acquitting President Trump in impeachment trial

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KLTV) - The impeachment trial of President Donald Trump is nearing its end as the Senate is expected to vote on acquitting the President.
The trial will be streamed live on East Texas Now and on the free KLTV mobile news app.
The Senate is expected to hold a vote at 3 p.m. which will bring an end to only the third presidential impeachment trial in American history, according to the AP.
The AP reported the Senate appeared to divide neatly along party lines in advance of the vote.
