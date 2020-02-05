UT Tyler poll finds Joe Biden leads among Democrats in Texas

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - With less than nine months until election day, students at the University of Texas at Tyler are making calls and collecting data to determine which 2020 candidates are performing well in Texas. UT Tyler assistant professor of political science Kenneth Bryant Jr. explains how the poll works.
“We have a contract with a corporation that supplies us with phone numbers of Texans all over the state. We randomly call them, and they answer the phone,” Bryant said.
From there, students ask a series of questions about who they plan to support in 2020 and other issues. The goal is to make it as representative of the entire state as possible.
“One type of voter is not being over-represented in our sample, so this is not a matter of only Republicans have a say or only Democrats have a say. We’re capturing everyone,” Bryant said.
Their first poll was released on Sunday and showed Joe Biden has the lead among the Democratic field with 35 percent, followed by Bernie Sanders with 18 percent, and Elizabeth Warren and Michael Bloomberg tied at 16 percent.
“With the Biden numbers, it’s interesting because if you remember some of the results from last summer, it was Biden and Beto that were neck-and-neck and what we found is that a lot of those Beto supporters have moved over to Biden,” Bryant said.
1,169 voters were sampled in the poll between January 21 and January 30. Bryant says respondents are energized.
“They’re excited for this March primary, and so they’re more willing to answer these questions and that’s what we have found in our most recent survey,” Bryant said.
