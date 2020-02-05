Sulphur Springs police traffic stop on I-30 results in seizure of $300K in cash

SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - An officer with the Sulphur Springs Police Department arrested a man on a first-degree felony money laundering charge on Tuesday after a traffic stop on Interstate 30 resulted in the seizure of more than $300,000 in cash.
Gilberto Co Rodriguez, 46, is still being held in the Hopkins County Jail on a first-degree felony money laundering - $300,000 or more charge. His bond amount was set at $100,000.
According to information from the Hopkins County Jail, Rodriguez was a passenger in a black 2019 Nissan Rogue that was traveling west on I-30 when the Sulphur Springs PD officer stopped the vehicle for a traffic violation at about 11:30 p.m. Monday.
Rodriguez was found to be in possession of more than $300,000 in cash, according to the offense report.
Rodriguez was arrested at the scene and taken to the Hopkins County Jail.
