’The sky is the limit’: National champion Paralympic swimmer from Van exceeds limitations

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Ryanne Carr is 17-year-old from Van who doesn’t know the meaning of the word “no.” She’s a competitive swimmer and the first national champion from the Tyler Rose Aquatic Club. Ryanne recently won the Paralympics National Championships 100 meter freestyle for her category.
"Finals came, and I said that I was just going to give it my all. Even if I'm dead, I'm going to swim my heart out, and I did," she said.
Carr was adopted at 28 months old from Kazakhstan, missing three of her limbs.
“Obviously…physically…people think you’re incapable of a lot of things," says Carr. "but you just have to remember that you know, you’re missing some of your limbs but you’re not missing your heart or your mind, and you still have the same passion as everyone else out there competing.”
“She’s one of those athletes that has that gift," says her swim coach Stan McDonald. "She has a great attitude. It’s such a pleasure to coach her, and I’m so blessed to be able to coach her.”
Carr is role model to her little sister, who often cheers her on from the sides of the pool. The teenager is mature beyond her years, sometimes teaching more to her coaches than they teach to her.
"As a coach, you think you would pour into her, but it’s been just the opposite. She’s given so much back to me," says her performance coach, Zachary Richardson.
Her next goal: to qualify for Team U.S.A. and compete at the 2024 Paralympics in Paris.
"I'm working on emerging team first. You have to get on that. Then, Nationals would be next. That's going to be a lot of work, but I think I'm really improving in in and out of water training. So, I think by the end of this year, I'll be on it."
Her coaches agree.
“The sky is the limit,” says Richardson. “Anything she sets her mind to, she is going to achieve...and over achieve!”
