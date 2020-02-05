Palestine police: Murder suspect called 911, said he shot his wife

PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) -Just before 1:30 p.m. on Sunday Harold Morris, 85, of Palestine, called 911 and told the dispatchers that he had shot his wife, according to Palestine police.
Police were dispatched to the 100 block of Woodside Drive where the victim, Linda Morris, 78, of Palestine, was found deceased from an apparent gunshot wound.
According to police, Harold Morris was cooperative and was taken into custody without incident. Detectives also recovered the .38 caliber revolver used in the shooting.
Harold Morris was taken to the Anderson County jail where he was charged with murder. His bond was set at $100,000.
An autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday morning.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.