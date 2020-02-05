Palestine police: Murder suspect called 911, said he shot his wife

Harold Morris SOURCE: Anderson County Jail (Source: SOURCE: Anderson County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff | February 5, 2020 at 3:57 PM CST - Updated February 5 at 4:03 PM

PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) -Just before 1:30 p.m. on Sunday Harold Morris, 85, of Palestine, called 911 and told the dispatchers that he had shot his wife, according to Palestine police.

Police were dispatched to the 100 block of Woodside Drive where the victim, Linda Morris, 78, of Palestine, was found deceased from an apparent gunshot wound.

According to police, Harold Morris was cooperative and was taken into custody without incident. Detectives also recovered the .38 caliber revolver used in the shooting.

This is a very sad case for everyone involved. We are still working to find out why this happened. What we do know now is that this was an intentional act.
Palestine Police Department Chief Mark Harcrow

Harold Morris was taken to the Anderson County jail where he was charged with murder. His bond was set at $100,000.

An autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday morning.

