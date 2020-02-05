National Signing Day 2020: Who is going where in East Texas

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - It’s a busy day for East Texas student-athletes as they commit to their future schools.
National Signing Day is in full swing this Wednesday with students across East Texas signing their letters of intent.
Several of the big names in football signed during the early period in December but there are still plenty of athletes that have waited till today to make it officials.
Two names to keep an eye on are Savion Williams from Marshall and Allen Horace Jr. who pulled their verbal commitments from the University of Arkansas after the University fired Chad Morris and his assistant Jeff Traylor left for UT-San Antonio.
We’ll have an updated list of signings as the day progresses and more student-athletes commit. Check out our preview on the confirmed list of signings in Eas Texas.
Carthage:
Kelvontay Dixon (Football) – Univ. of Texas
Zee McGrue (Basketball) - Weatherford College
Brandon McNeely (Baseball) - Angelina College
Javon King (Football) - TJC
Tykiest Crawford (Football) - Kilgore College
Rayvon Ingram (Football) - Southern Arkansas
Kel Williams (Football) - Angelo State
Quinton Owens (Football) - Stephen F. Austin
DJ Hicks (Football) - University of Arkansas - Monticello
Alto:
Harmon West (Football) - UTSA
Todd Duplichain (Football) - ETBU
Josh Castillo (Football) - Bethany
Abbie Teutsch (Softball) - McPhearson
Lufkin:
Christian Reggie (Football) - Southeastern Oklahoma State University
Tre Odom (Football) - University of Louisiana Monroe
Jacolten Jones (Football) - Northwestern Oklahoma State University
Christian Stafford (Football) - Arkansas Tech
Gilmer:
Malik Williams (Football) – Northwestern State
Darrell Bush (Football) – Lamar
Devin King (Football) – Navarro
Bladen Collum (Football) – East Central University in Oklahoma
Blake Olivares (Football) – ETBU
DJ Shed (Football) - ETBU
Delaney Wilson (Volleyball) – Henderson State
Marshall:
Savion Williams (Football) - TCU
Henderson:
Caleb Medford (Football) – TCU
Kevin Fields (Football) – Cisco College
Jyaaron Fuller (Football) – Cisco College
Trace Tidwell (Football) – Southeastern Oklahoma State University
Josh Jackson (Football) – Hardin-Simmons
Daylece Newsom (Women’s Track and Field) - Coffeyville Community College
Crockett:
Allen Horace Jr. (Football) - UTSA
Christian Bryce (Football) - Kilgore College
John Tyler:
Shiloh Canady (Football) – Southern Arkansas
Phillip Bussey (Football) – Defience College
Angel Sarmiento (Football) – Navarro College
Isaiah Johnson (Football) – Trinity Valley
Daveon Cummings (Football) – Howard Payne
D’Jonte Henderson (Football) – Trinity Valley
