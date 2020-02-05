National Signing Day 2020 in ETX - What to expect

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - High school student athletes will be celebrating all day Wednesday for National Signing Day 2020.
Most of the big names signed during the early period in December but that doesn’t mean the regular signing day is meaningless.
There are two big names to keep an eye on. Both Savion Williams from Marshall and Allen Horace Jr pulled their verbal commitments from the University of Arkansas after the University fired Chad Morris and his assistant Jeff Traylor left for UT-San Antonio. Williams narrowed his Top 3 to TCU, SMU and Arkansas. Texas has also offered the Maverick. Horace is set to chose between UTSA, Ole’ Miss and Arkansas.
Here is a list of confirmed signings across the area. Feel free to tag us in any of your signing day posts so we can make sure your student-athlete gets proper coverage.
Carthage - 8 am
Kelvontay Dixon – Univ. of Texas
Others TBA
Marshall – 8:40 am
Savion Williams – Undecided between, TCU, SMU and Arkansas
Alto – 8:30 am
Harmon West - UTSA
Todd Duplichain - ETBU
Josh Castillo - Bethany
Abbie Teutsch – McPhearson Softball
Lufkin – 9 am – Gold Gym
Tre Odom – Louisiana Monroe
Christian Reggie – Southeastern Oklahoma
Jacolten Jones – TBA
Gilmer – 9:15 am
6 football
Malik Williams – Northwestern State
Darrell Bush – Lamar
Devin King – Navarro
Bladen Collum – East Central University in Oklahoma
Blake Olivares – ETBU
DJ Shed - ETBU
Delaney Wilson – Henderson State Volleyball
Henderson - 9:20 am
Caleb Medford – Football – TCU
Kevin Fields – Football – Cisco College
Jyaaron Fuller – Football – Cisco College
Trace Tidwell – Football – Southeastern Oklahoma State University
Josh Jackson – Football – Hardin-Simmons
Daylece Newsom – Women’s Track and Field - Coffeyville Community College
John Tyler – 10 am – New Auxiliary gym at JT
Shiloh Canady – Southern Arkansas
Phillip Bussey – Defience College
Angel Sarmiento – Navarro College
Isaiah Johnson – Trinity Valley
Daveon Cummings – Howard Payne
D'Jonte Henderson – Trinity Valley
Crockett – 10 am
Allan Horace Jr. – undecided between UTSA, Ole’ Miss, Arkansas
Nacogdoches – 11:40 am – 12:15 pm
Jake Smith – Southern Arkansas
Riley Birdwell – Kilgore College
Luke Laird – Navarro College
Nazavian Floyd – Kligore College
Diboll – 11:45 am
Athletes - TBA
Whitehouse – 11:45 am
Athletes - TBA
Sabine – 12:45 pm
Landon McKinney - Howard Payne
Mt. Enterprise – 1 pm
RB/DB Kendre Miller - TCU
Longview – 1 pm
Cedric Smith - TJC Football
Tyshawn Taylor - TJC Football
Tim Polk – Cisco Football
Kaden Kearbey – Cisco Football
Jhailon Braden – Cisco Football
Gracie Russell - Track
Tyler Lee – 1 pm
Tennis
Lilly Deatherage, Midwestern State University
Football
Seth Leon, Wayland Baptist University
Jamichael Turman, McPherson College
Jeremiah Turner, Ouchita Baptist University
Alba golden – 1:10 pm
Austin Harley - McPherson College
Pine Tree – 3 pm
Gabe Adams – A&M Commerce
Jadarlon Key – Trinity Valley
Palestine – 3 pm
Jeremiah Davis – Henderson State
