National Signing Day 2020 in ETX - What to expect
February 5, 2020 at 12:17 AM CST - Updated February 5 at 12:19 AM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - High school student athletes will be celebrating all day Wednesday for National Signing Day 2020.

Most of the big names signed during the early period in December but that doesn’t mean the regular signing day is meaningless.

Take a look back at Early Signing Day.

There are two big names to keep an eye on. Both Savion Williams from Marshall and Allen Horace Jr pulled their verbal commitments from the University of Arkansas after the University fired Chad Morris and his assistant Jeff Traylor left for UT-San Antonio. Williams narrowed his Top 3 to TCU, SMU and Arkansas. Texas has also offered the Maverick. Horace is set to chose between UTSA, Ole’ Miss and Arkansas.

Here is a list of confirmed signings across the area. Feel free to tag us in any of your signing day posts so we can make sure your student-athlete gets proper coverage.

Carthage - 8 am

Kelvontay Dixon – Univ. of Texas

Others TBA

Marshall – 8:40 am

Savion Williams – Undecided between, TCU, SMU and Arkansas

Alto – 8:30 am

Harmon West - UTSA

Todd Duplichain - ETBU

Josh Castillo - Bethany

Abbie Teutsch – McPhearson Softball

Lufkin – 9 am – Gold Gym

Tre Odom – Louisiana Monroe

Christian Reggie – Southeastern Oklahoma

Jacolten Jones – TBA

Gilmer – 9:15 am

6 football

Malik Williams – Northwestern State

Darrell Bush – Lamar

Devin King – Navarro

Bladen Collum – East Central University in Oklahoma

Blake Olivares – ETBU

DJ Shed - ETBU

Delaney Wilson – Henderson State Volleyball

Henderson - 9:20 am

Caleb Medford – Football – TCU

Kevin Fields – Football – Cisco College

Jyaaron Fuller – Football – Cisco College

Trace Tidwell – Football – Southeastern Oklahoma State University

Josh Jackson – Football – Hardin-Simmons

Daylece Newsom – Women’s Track and Field - Coffeyville Community College

John Tyler – 10 am – New Auxiliary gym at JT

Shiloh Canady – Southern Arkansas

Phillip Bussey – Defience College

Angel Sarmiento – Navarro College

Isaiah Johnson – Trinity Valley

Daveon Cummings – Howard Payne

D'Jonte Henderson – Trinity Valley

Crockett – 10 am

Allan Horace Jr. – undecided between UTSA, Ole’ Miss, Arkansas

Nacogdoches – 11:40 am – 12:15 pm

Jake Smith – Southern Arkansas

Riley Birdwell – Kilgore College

Luke Laird – Navarro College

Nazavian Floyd – Kligore College

Diboll – 11:45 am

Athletes - TBA

Whitehouse – 11:45 am

Athletes - TBA

Sabine – 12:45 pm

Landon McKinney - Howard Payne

Mt. Enterprise – 1 pm

RB/DB Kendre Miller - TCU

Longview – 1 pm

Cedric Smith - TJC Football

Tyshawn Taylor - TJC Football

Tim Polk – Cisco Football

Kaden Kearbey – Cisco Football

Jhailon Braden – Cisco Football

Gracie Russell - Track

Tyler Lee – 1 pm

Tennis

Lilly Deatherage, Midwestern State University

Football

Seth Leon, Wayland Baptist University

Jamichael Turman, McPherson College

Jeremiah Turner, Ouchita Baptist University

Alba golden – 1:10 pm

Austin Harley - McPherson College

Pine Tree – 3 pm

Gabe Adams – A&M Commerce

Jadarlon Key – Trinity Valley

Palestine – 3 pm

Jeremiah Davis – Henderson State

