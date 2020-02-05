EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! A few scattered showers this morning and blustery north winds. Temperatures are start5ing out in the 40s but feeling like the 30s. The blustery north and northwest winds will continue all day making for a very cold afternoon. A few showers will be possible off and on through the afternoon and evening. Overnight tonight, a wintry mix is possible with temperatures dropping to just below freezing. Expect some sleet and even some snow flurries before daybreak Thursday. Minimal accumulations and no travel problems are expected. The wintry mix comes to an end early Thursday morning and clouds begin to clear by Thursday afternoon. Sunny skies and warmer temperatures return to the forecast Friday and continue into the weekend.