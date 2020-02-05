Mahomes Adidas commercial puts Whitehouse in the spotlight

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KLTV) - A national Adidas commercial features the city of Whitehouse and their backing of star quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
The video shows old high-school footage of Mahomes making big plays in football, basketball and baseball with residents of the town talking about it.
“I never played him at pool or bowling but I’m sure he’d beat the rest of us at that too,” one man says in the commercial spot.
“He’s got the best hair in the league,” a girl says while playing an arcade game.
“He’s a game-changer,” another girl says.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.