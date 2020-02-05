Longview man gets 10 years probation for 2018 threats against Kilgore High School

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A former Kilgore ISD student was sentenced to 10 years probation Wednesday after pleading guilty to charges stemming from threats he made against Kilgore High School.
The charge against David Alexander Nelson, 20, stemmed from an incident on Oct. 24, 2018 when the Kilgore Police Department was notified about threats of violence toward Kilgore High School.
Several threats of violence were sent to various students via SnapChat. received pleaded to terroristic threat with intent to influence an agency of the State of Texas. Police tracked the threats to a home in the Elderville community and identified Nelson as the suspect. He confessed to creating the post as a prank, according to police.
Under the conditions of his probation, Nelson can’t have any firearms or access to social media and internet. The judge gave Nelson a choice of 10 years probation and drug rehab or eight years in prison with time served.
RELATED STORIES:
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.