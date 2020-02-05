Lindale $835,000 sidewalk project to get underway by late 2020

Monday morning, The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) awarded the City of Lindale up to $835,644 in federal funds through the Transportation Alternatives program for the construction of 1.25 miles of sidewalk along FM 849. The project is scheduled to be underway by late 2020.
New funding will help pedestrians and bicyclists get better and safer access to schools, public transit and communities across the state.
“We’re very proud of the sidewalks, proud of the efforts of the City of Lindale and what they’ve done to acquire these funds, so it’s just going to add a lot to our school district,” Lindale Superintendent Stan Surratt said.
The district has a total of six schools and this project will connect half of the campuses.
“It’s half of our school campuses in the district and so that’s very exciting that we’ll have that much sidewalks along roadways and just make our children, families, everyone in the community more safe,” Surratt said.
The project begins at Perryman Road, continuing along Wood Springs Road, and finally along East Eagle Spirit Drive, ending at EJ Moss Intermediate School. It will connect Moss Elementary School students to residences, downtown and recreation opportunities
“It’s just real important to keep kids out of the streets. We have a lot of adults that walk In this neighborhood too…,” Lindale resident, Jean Christian said.
The Texas Transportation Commission approved $24 million this week for 30 projects across the state that will build sidewalks, shared use paths, bike lanes and other safety features.
Transportation Alternatives Set-Aside Program is funded under the Fixing America’s Surface Transportation (FAST) Act. These funds are available to cities with a population of 5,000 or less located outside Transportation Management Areas.
This federal funding comes from two different programs. The first is called Transportation Alternatives and includes projects that enhance bicycle and pedestrian safety, provide access to multi-modal options and connect important community destinations like schools, jobs, downtowns, commercial areas and medical facilities.
“It’s very exciting for the community and especially the family and the children. From a school’s point of view, it makes our children more safe coming and going back and forth to school,” Surratt said.
These go to rural or small urban areas of the state. The commission approved 18 projects under this category valued at $15.8 million.
“Kids walking in the street is obviously a large concern on that county road where the junior high is and we want to make it as safe as possible for these kids and keep in mind that will benefit young families too this connects a lot of subdivisions as we put this in,” Lindale Mayor, Jeff Daugherty said.
Projects are awarded funding through the Transportation Alternatives (TA) program every two years. During the last program call in 2017, the Tyler district received the following projects:
- City of Longview – Guthrie Creek Shared Use Path Phase 2 & 3
- City of Tyler – Tyler Bike Stripe
- City of Tyler – Legacy Trails Phase 1
- City of Winnsboro – Meadows & Knight St. Sidewalks
TxDOT administers TA funds for locally sponsored bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure projects.
“So, this would be a real addition to the city of Lindale,” Christian said.
