Hopkins County deputies arrest man for possession, distribution of child porn

HOPKINS COUNTY Texas (KLTV) - Deputies with the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 36-year-old man earlier this week in connection to allegations that he was distributing child pornography online.
Manuel Rodriguez-Cruz was booked into the Hopkins County jail on a second-degree felony possession of child pornography with the intent to promote charge Wednesday. His bond amount has been set at $75,000.
According to the offense report, investigators with the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office received a tip about the distribution of child pornography. During the investigation, the IP address used to upload the images of a young child engaged in sex acts with a man was traced to the 100 block of West Ross Street in Sulphur Springs and Rodriguez Cruz was identified as the suspect.
That fact and other information gathered during the investigation resulted in a search warrant being issued, the offense report stated.
While the search warrant was being executed, Rodriguez-Cruz allegedly admitted to accessing, possessing, and distributing child pornography. Rodriguez-Cruz also admitted to using the child pornography images for his own sexual stimulation on several occasions, the offense report stated.
Rodriguez-Cruz was arrested at the scene and taken to the Hopkins County Jail. All the electronic devices from the home were seized for further analysis, according to a press release.
