Here is the latest Arkansas and Oklahoma sports news from The Associated Press

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — TJ Holyfield scored 21 points, Kyler Edwards added 17 and Texas Tech beat Oklahoma 69-61. The game was the midpoint of the 18-game Big 12 schedule for both teams. The Red Raiders and Sooners traded baskets for much of the second half before Tech finished the game with a 13-5 run. Brady Manek led Oklahoma with 19 points and Austin Reaves had 16. Ramsey and Edwards had consecutive 3-pointers in a 36-second span to give Texas Tech a 42-41 lead with 15 minutes left. There were then eight lead changes over the next six minutes.