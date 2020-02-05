Gregg County Jail ruled non-compliant in wake of inmate escape

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Texas Commission for Jail Standards inspection that was done a week after an inmate escaped from the Gregg County South Jail found that the facility wasn’t in compliance with state standards that require jailers to do face-to-face observations and physical counts of the prisoners on a regular basis.
A critical incident inspector for the Texas Commission found that the Gregg County Jail was not compliant with the state’s jail standards when she investigated the facility’s records on Dec. 31, 2019.
The special inspection report listed two areas of non-compliance that the jail’s administration will need to address before the facility is taken off the non-compliance list.
“Anytime there is a critical incident like a death in custody or an escape, we do a special inspection of the facility,” Brandon Wood, the executive director of the Texas Commission for Jail Standards, said Wednesday morning.
Wood confirmed that the Dec. 31 inspection of the Gregg County Jail was connected to the escape that occurred earlier that month. He added that TCJS staff members were on-site at the jail to talk to people directly and review the associated paperwork.
The report stated that each Texas jail is required to have the appropriate number of jailers at the facility 24 hours each day. State law also says jails should have established procedures for “documented, face-to-face observation of all inmates by jailers no less than every 60 minutes.
In areas where inmates are known to be assaultive, potentially suicidal, or mentally ill, the face-to-face observations are supposed to be done every 30 minutes, the report stated.
“Documentation and video received as well as self-reporting by facility administration revealed that while rounds were conducted, face-to-face observations were not conducted as required,” the report stated.
The report also stated that state law says inmates should be physically counted by a jailer at frequent and regular intervals, no less than once a day.
“Documentation and video received and reviewed as well as self-reporting by facility administration revealed that the inmate was not physically counted at least once per day as required,” the report stated.
Wood explained that once a jail or detention facility is found to non-compliant, the jail’s administration has 30 days to come up with a plan of action to address the issues that resulted in the jail being declared non-compliant. At that point, TCJS staff members will review the plan to see if it adequately deals with the areas of concern.
After the plan of action is implemented, TCJS will conduct a follow-up inspection at the Gregg County Jail, Wood said.
According to a press release, Jace Martin Laws, of Gladewater, carved out portions of the brick in the Gregg County Jail and gained access to the building infrastructure.
The arrest affidavit obtained by KLTV stated that he climbed up into a “pipe chase,” or open space between walls designed to hide plumbing. Laws climbed up through the space and through vents to make it to the jail’s roof.
Laws used extension cords, heavy twine and co-ax cable he found to get himself to the ground in front of the back doors of the courthouse. Laws was later seen on surveillance video hanging from the sheriff’s entry awning and dropping to the ground on Dec. 23 at 10:51 p.m., three days before Laws was discovered missing.
He then made his way to the Gregg County Courthouse. Laws evaded capture for four days. Authorities tracked him down to the area near the Gladewater Airport and took him into custody without any further incident.
Laws was being held in the Gregg County jail after he was sentenced to 70 years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison for two counts of assault of a police officer. On Jan. 2, Laws pleaded guilty to additional charges of escape while arrested or confined and evading arrest with a motor vehicle.
In the wake of the escape, a total of 25 jail employees received some form of disciplinary action, according to Gregg County Sheriff Maxey Cerliano. Ten are no longer employed by the GCSO. Of that number, nine were voluntary resignations, and one took voluntary retirement.
Also, eight jail employees were suspended for one to three days without pay, and seven received a written reprimand.
Cerliano said, “I am disappointed by the actions of the staff.”
Cerliano also said the level of discipline was determined by the culpability and responsibility of each staff member and what their duty assignments were.
Counties are listed as non-compliant once they receive verification that the county has received official notice. Once they are determined to be compliant, the jails are removed from the list.
KLTV has reached out to the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office Standards for further comment on the special inspect report.
