Frontier discontinuing operations at Tyler airport

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - After just over nine months of operating in Tyler, a Denver-based airline is ceasing business at the airport.
Frontier Airlines released the following statement Wednesday:
“We have made the difficult decision to suspend operations at Tyler Pounds Regional Airport (TYR) in April 2020 based on a lack of sufficient demand to support the service. We greatly appreciate the partnership and support we have received from the airport and community and will continue to evaluate the potential for future opportunities.”
Frontier began business in July following the $45 million runway construction at Tyler Pounds Regional Airport. The airline offered flights to and from Denver.
