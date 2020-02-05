Former Lindale assistant coach arrested for alleged improper relationship with high school student, now out on bond

LINDALE, Texas (KLTV) - A Lindale assistant coach was arrested after allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a student.
According to Lindale ISD Spokesperson Courtney Sanguinetti, Blake Maddox, 23, who was acting as an assistant football coach and was to be an assistant baseball coach, as well, is no longer with the district. Sanguinetti says he was a first-year employee with the district and resigned before baseball season got underway.
According to Smith County judicial records, Maddox was arrested Tuesday and charged with improper relationship between educator and student. His bond was set at $20,000. He was released the same day.
The full statement from Lindale ISD Superintendent Stan Surratt follows:
On January 28, 2020, Lindale ISD was alerted of a possible inappropriate relationship between an employee and a high school student. LISD administrators immediately began an investigation. The employee in question has resigned from the district and the results of the school investigation have been turned over to the Lindale ISD Police department and the Smith County District Attorney’s office.
The Lindale ISD Police department did a more extensive investigation into this matter. A warrant for arrest has been executed, therefore, Lindale ISD will not comment any further about this incident or former employee. The mission of Lindale ISD is to provide a safe and secure environment for all students and staff. I am proud of the prompt attention and the work of Lindale High School administrators and of the efforts of the Lindale ISD Police Department.
