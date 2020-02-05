Tyler police investigate auto-pedestrian crash on W. Erwin St.

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police are investigating an auto-pedestrian wreck Wednesday morning.
According to Tyler police, around 6:20 a.m., a woman was walking in the middle of West Erwin Street near Parkdale Drive when she was struck by a vehicle. Police say the driver of the vehicle did not see the woman.
Initially, Tyler police released a statement saying the woman was deceased but they have corrected that information to state that the woman was injured, and is in a local hospital.
The woman’s identity has not been released at this time.
All westbound lanes of W. Erwin are closed while police investigate the scene of the crash, with traffic being detoured to Chandler Highway. Eastbound lanes are open.
Motorists should use Front Street or Garden Valley Road as alternate routes to avoid this area for the next hour or so.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.