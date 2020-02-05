Military son surprises mom at Athens ISD

ATHENS, Texas (KLTV) - A custodian at Central Athens Elementary received a huge surprise.
Lottie Cofer, an Athens ISD employee for 19 years, was not expecting to see her son, who is in the army and stationed in South Korea, come home for a visit.
Staff Sgt. Tacameo Barker decided to surprise his mother and enlisted the help of the district to make it possible.
In a video posted by the district, Cofer was being asked some questions when Barker showed up behind her. She was so surprised, she fell out of her chair.
Staff Sgt. Tacameo Barker is a 2010 graduate of Athens High School.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.