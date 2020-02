In this Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2009 file photo, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, left, meets former Green Bay Packers player Willie Wood, on Capitol Hill in Washington, during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on legal issues relating to football head injuries. Pro Football Hall of Famer Willie Wood, captain of the 1959 USC football team who played in the first 2 Super Bowls, died today, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020 of natural causes in Washington, D.C. He was 83. (Source: AP Photo/Charles Dharapak/AP)