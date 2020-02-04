Whitehouse proud to be home of a Super Bowl winning quarterback

WHITEHOUSE, TEXAS (KLTV) - If you took a drive through Whitehouse on Monday, you likely saw a lot of red and gold. There were street signs, window paint, flags, and lots of Chiefs shirts.
“It has been Mahomes mania,” said one local business owner.
The number one conversation around town was about the hometown boy who lead his team to a Super Bowl victory on Sunday night.
“I knew he was going to pull it off,” Rebecca Priester said. “We were hoping he would, and he did. He did such an awesome job.”
It seemed that most of the folks in Whitehouse were never all that worried. They knew Mahomes would prevail, just as he always has since his days playing high school ball.
“We call him our hometown hero,” said Shawna Diggers with the Whithouse Area Chamber of Commerce. “You know he was born and raised here. These are his roots.”
While sporting her red Chiefs t-shirt, Diggers said the big win means a lot for this little town. Many folks find it hard to believe they used to pay less than $10 to see Mahomes on Friday nights.
“We’ve supported him. We’ve decorated our town and we’ve been cheering him on the whole time,” Diggers said. “Watching him is such a joy. Not just because it’s Patrick, but because of how far he went.”
And now it’s not just about how far he went, but how far he will go.
Reporter: “More Super Bowl rings in the future?"
Shawna Diggers: “Yes!”
