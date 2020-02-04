UT Tyler, Dallas Morning News poll shows Biden commanding lead

Released by UT Tyler: The University of Texas at Tyler and Dallas Morning News announced today that in the first of five collaborative statewide surveys, the Democratic primary is shaping up to be dominated by former Vice President Joe Biden, whose lead widens to 35 percent support since the November poll conducted by UT Tyler.
His closest rival is Sen. Bernie Sanders (18 percent). Newcomer former-mayor of New York City Mike Bloomberg catapults to third-place contention, tied with Warren at 16 percent support.
Biden is buoyed by leads among all key demographic groups within the Democratic party. Significantly, he leads among African-Americans (commending 50 percent support), older voters, and (for the first time in our survey) Latino voters (33 percent). That said, Sen.
Sanders remains the most popular candidate among voters between the ages of 18 and 29, and he still earns 30 percent support among Latinos.
“Mayor Bloomberg’s ascendance is largely attributed to his popularity among white, older voters and moderates,” said Kenneth Bryant Jr., UT Tyler assistant professor of political science. “In fact, he and Biden appear to share these demographics. When asked to identify their second-choice candidate for the Democratic primary, over one-third of Bloomberg first-choice voters selected Biden.”
The vast majority of Texas Democrats remain undecided on the U.S. senate primary. No candidate is winning double-digit support nor leading outside of the margin of error. That said, among those that do have an opinion, “Candidates like State Senator Royce West (D23) and Houston City Councilwoman Amanda Edwards have clear leads in the metropolitan areas they represent, which indicates candidates are currently relying on support from areas where voters are familiar with their service,” said Mark Owens, UT Tyler assistant professor of political science.
President Donald Trump’s job approval is up from the last survey in November. The President’s approval stands at 45 percent approval among all registered Texans. His disapproval stands at 47 percent with 8 percent not sure. When asked to consider whether President Trump should or should not be removed from office, 43 percent support removal and 48 percent do not. Nine percent of respondents were not sure. These results suggest that, among Texans, there is both an ambivalence about removing Trump from office and a rallying around the president among Republicans (whose overwhelming support explains his steady overall approval).
The Dallas Morning News-UT Tyler survey reflects a statewide random sample of 1,169 registered voters during the ten days between January 21 and January 30. The mixed mode sample includes 305 registered voters who took the survey by phone and 864 registered voters that were randomly selected from a panel of registered voters that have opted-in to take surveys through a company called Dynata. The online and phone surveys were conducted in English and Spanish.
The data were weighted to be representative of the Texas register voter population. Iterative weighting was used to balance sample demographics to the state population parameters. The sample is balanced to match parameters for gender, age, race/ethnicity, and education using an iterated process known as raking. These parameters were derived from 2018 Current Population Survey to reflect Texas’s electorate. The use of these weights in statistical analysis ensures that the characteristics of the sample closely reflect the characteristics of registered voters in Texas.
In this poll, the sampling error for 1,169 registered voters in Texas is +/- 2.87 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence interval. The survey’s design asked additional questions to 427 registered voters who identify with the Democratic Party as members or independents that lean towards the party (margin of error of +/- 4.44%). Additionally, voters who identify with the Republican Party or independents that lean towards the party comprised another sub-sample of 552 registered voters (margin of error of +/- 4.14%).
Visit http://www.uttyler.edu/politicalscience/pollingcenter for more information about our current and previous studies.
