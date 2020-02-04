Tyler woman recalls hearing Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. speak at University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff

“He said ‘if you are striving to be the best negro doctor, the best negro lawyer, the best negro anything, then I’m afraid you have flunked the entrance examination into the school of integration,'” McKnight recalled. “Those cold chills ran over me because that was true. And then he said ‘because you’re not just competing with negros. You’re competing with everybody.’ As a result of that, I’ve accomplished a lot of things — and I’m not bragging on myself — but because of the impact he had on my life, I’ve accomplished a lot of things."