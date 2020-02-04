Tyler police: Woman confessed to shooting husband in head

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Officers with the Tyler Police Department arrested a 58-year-old woman and charged her with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon Tuesday morning after she allegedly confessed to shooting her husband in the head.
According to a press release, Tyler PD officers when to check out a report of a shooting at a home in the 600 block of Maxwell Drive at about 7:44 a.m. Tuesday. A woman at the home contacted police and said that her husband had been shot.
When TPD officers got to the scene, they found 58-year-old Allen Ferguson with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the head, the press release stated. EMS personnel transported him to UT Health on Beckman, where he is still in critical condition.
After police contacted Bryant, the female resident at the home, she later confessed to shooting Ferguson.
Bryant was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, which is a felony. Her bond amount was set at $250,000.
“Crime scene detectives and detectives responded to the scene,” the press release stated. “The case is still under investigation.”
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.