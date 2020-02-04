Superintendent explains reason behind Chapel Hill ISD’s reconfiguration plan

CHAPEL HILL, Texas (KLTV) - Changes will impact a majority of students and educators of Chapel Hill Independent School District as district administrators finalize plans to reconfigure the district’s 2020-21 layout.
Jackson, Wise, and Kissam elementary schools currently serve students Pre-K through 5th grade, the middle school serves 6th through 8th grade, and the high school serves as the 9th through 12th-grade campus.
A district reconfiguration plan, which passed through the CHISD school board in late January, will shuffle grade levels at each campus and which campus students will attend. Superintendent Lamond Dean said the reconfiguration gives students exposure to opportunities to better connect with their passion at an early age.
“Whether it be science, technology, engineering, arts, athletics,” Dean explained. “That’s what the jobs of the future are trending towards. And we feel like it’s important for our students to gain access by acquiring knowledge at an early age.”
The following table details past, current, and future configurations:
Note: The high school, which serves 9th through 12th grade, will not be affected by the reconfiguration.
However, the reconfiguration will also impact whether teachers and administrative staff members must move campuses to remain in their grade level or choose to switch grade levels to remain at their current campus.
“It really bodes well for the current certifications that [teachers] have. We feel very confident that our teachers, in their current capacity, have the ability to still teach the grade level that they have been assigned to, it may just be at a different location,” Dean explained.
“Changes [are] difficult for anyone. One of the things that we feel is important for us is to focus on the needs of our students. But, at the same time, we want to develop a concise, consistent communication for our constituents in our district to ensure that although change is difficult, we make it as smooth as possible.”
The district’s physical boundaries, from Loop 323 to Highway 31 near Kilgore, have not changed as a result of the reconfiguration. Inside those boundaries, the district will be split into a northern and southern zone, which will decide which campus students attend.
While it’s too early to see an impact in terms of dollars and cents, Dean said preliminary indications point to significant savings, considering the district didn’t need to multiply resources for three separate elementary campuses.
Also, to help with the transition, the district proposed readjusting start times at campuses to help with traffic for drop-offs in the morning, as well as added transportation serves to help cover the needs of parents who may struggle with campus changes.
The district is holding a public meeting on Thursday, Feb. 13 at 5 p.m. at Jackson Elementary to address questions and concerns about the process.
“We want to give parents all of the information to give them more comfortable understanding of what this reconfiguration will do for them personally,” Dean said.
For more information about the CHISD District Reconfiguration Plan, you can see a preliminary outline of the plan by visiting the district’s website.
