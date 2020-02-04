Some deem church sign offensive

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A heated debate is brewing on social media as some Wichita Falls residents discuss a sign out front of a church on the corner of Kemp Blvd and Avenue K.
Jeremy Curry, director of Outreach Ministries at Compassion Church, says the aim here is to address real issues that people in the community are facing.
He says that he knows many churches are afraid to discuss this topic, but it’s affecting their society and adds they apologize if anyone is offended by seeing the words on their sign.
“We don’t want folks to be offended or anything, but it was to grab attention, so they are like this is something I’m struggling with, so let me go on in and so I can learn how to have a healthy relationship,” said Compassion pastor David Akridge.
Many other residents gave News Channel 6 similar responses. One common thread online was about children exposure. The church stresses that this series is for adults, and they recommend taking the children to one of the many children services that they have running during the same time as the series.
