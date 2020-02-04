Smith County commissioners expected to discuss application for concrete plant in Flint

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County commissioners are expected to discuss and possibly take action regarding an application made by Tycon Ready Mix, LLC to the TCEQ for a permit to construct and operate a new concrete bath plant proposed to be located on County Road 139, which is Burkett Road.
The item was placed on the agenda last week and Pct. 1 Commissioner Jeff Warr encourages those with concerns to attend this meeting. Several of them have signed up to speak during the public comment portion.
KLTV’s Blake Holland is at the meeting where he’s following the latest developments.
