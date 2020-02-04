Prescription drug drop box installed at Titus County Sheriff’s Office

MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KLTV) - A new prescription drug drop box has been installed by the Titus County Sheriff’s Office in their lobby.
According to a press release, the purpose of the green, metal box is to provide a safe place for Titus County residents to dispose of their unneeded prescription drugs.
“We’re excited to provide this free service to our community,” said Titus County Sheriff, Tim Ingram. “Leftover, unattended medication can lead to substance abuse if it falls into the wrong hands. We encourage all residents to properly dispose of their unwanted drugs by bringing them to our drop box. No questions asked.”
The drop box is located in the sheriff’s office lobby at 304 S. Van Buren Ave. in Mount Pleasant. It will be available 24/7.
“I’m pumped that Sheriff Ingram takes the opioid epidemic seriously,” said Nathan Grounds, Coordinator for the Northeast Texas Coalition Against Substance Abuse (NETCASA). “The opioid problem is not just something that exists in news articles and TV reports. It’s in our backyard. Every pill dropped in that box is one less opportunity for crime and addiction.”
The press release said the box was awarded to the Titus County Sheriff’s Office by NETCASA. It is a program of Next Step Community Solutions, made possible by a grant from Texas Health and Human Services. The coalition covers Camp, Cass, Titus, and Morris Counties. Too see the full list of drop box locations across East Texas, visit easttexasrx.com.
According to the East Texas Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse, students in Regions 4 & 5 (often referred to as the Piney Woods of East Texas) have the highest reported 30-day use, school year use, and lifetime use of prescription drugs in the state.
And according to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, two-thirds of teens who misused pain relievers in the past year say that they got them from family and friends, including their home’s medicine cabinets.
“This is why it’s so important to be intentional about what you do with your unwanted drugs,” Grounds said. “Now Titus County folks have a simple, responsible way to dispose of their prescriptions.”
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.