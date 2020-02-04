Police searching for liquor store armed robber in Marshall

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - Marshall police are looking for an unidentified suspect who robbed a liquor store on Monday night.
On Monday, Feb. 3 at around 9:45 p.m., an unidentified person entered C&C Liquor in the 2200 block of West Grand Ave. The suspect displayed a handgun to store employees and took an undisclosed amount of cash from the register, police say.
The suspect appeared to arrive on foot and was last seen walking south across West Grand towards Marshall St.
The suspect was wearing a black Browning hoodie with a bright green/yellow Browning logo, sunglasses with silver colored wire rimmed frames, white gloves, blue jeans and gray tennis shoes. The blue jeans appear to have light colored paint on the back of the right leg. \
Police ask that anyone who can identify this subject in the attached surveillance photos contact Sgt. Kenny Phillips with the Marshall Police Department at 903-935-4543, or you can provide your information anonymously to Marshall / Harrison County Crime Stoppers at 903-935-9969.
This investigation is ongoing and additional information may be released as it becomes available.
