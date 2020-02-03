East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Showers and a few isolated thundershowers will be possible through tomorrow (Wednesday). A fairly strong cold front will likely move through East Texas tomorrow afternoon/early evening. There is a very small chance for strong/severe storms then. Less than a 5% chance for anything severe at this time. Temperatures will remain unseasonably warm until the front moves through your area, then we will cool down quickly. Temperatures on Wednesday will be quite chilly. On Thursday morning, lows drop to freezing or just below. With all of that said, and with moisture diminishing quickly on Thursday morning, if there is any moisture remaining, a few flurries will be possible before dawn on Thursday. Some sleet may mix in with the rain late on Wednesday, especially over the NW sections of ETX. Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville, Lufkin, Nacogdoches areas should remain all liquid, but NW sections may see some sleet and a slightly better chance for a flurry or two. No significant accumulations are expected at this time. We will continue to watch it closely for you. The sun should begin to return on Thursday afternoon and a mostly sunny sky is expected on Friday. A weak front on Saturday morning should do nothing to our weather at all. Partly cloudy skies are likely over the upcoming weekend with cool mornings and mild afternoons. More clouds and rain with another cold front on Monday.