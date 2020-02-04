No-bake peanut butter-corn flake cookies with mini-chocolate chips by Mama Steph

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - No-bake peanut butter-corn flake cookies with mini-chocolate chips
Ingredients:
6 cups of corn flakes
1 cup sugar
3/4 cup light corn syrup
1 cup smooth peanut butter
1 cup mini chocolate morsels
Method: Spread out some wax paper on a countertop or cookie sheet. Place a heavy-bottomed Dutch oven or soup pot on the stovetop.
Add the sugar and corn syrup to the pot, stirring to combine. Turn the heat under the pot to medium-high, and stir continually until mixture comes to a boil. Immediately remove from heat.
Stir in the peanut butter, making sure it is completely combined. Add 3/4 cup of the chocolate chips, then the cornflakes, mixing into the peanut butter mixture with a spatula. This takes some arm work, so you may have to get some help if you’re tired. But these are worth it, trust me.\
Finally, while the cookie dough is still warm, scoop out onto the wax paper using an ice cream scoop or cookie scoop. Sprinkle the remaining chocolate chips over them, pressing into the tops to adhere them, as necessary.
Cool, then store in a sealed container or ziplock bag. Share and enjoy!
