Longview police identify victim of fatal shooting at apartment complex

One person is in custody at the scene of a shooting in Longview, according to police. (Source: KLTV staff)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff | February 4, 2020 at 9:48 AM CST - Updated February 4 at 9:48 AM

LONGVIEW, TEXAS (KLTV) - Police have identified the victim killed in a shooting at a Longview apartment complex.

Longview police reported 24-year-old Valerie Hackett was shot on Jan. 30 in the office of Ware Meadows Apartments, located in the 900 block of South High Street. She was transported to a local hospital where she died as a result of her injuries.

The suspect in the shooting was identified as Brandon Harris, 36, of Longview. Police say they were told Harris allegedly walked into the office and shot a woman before firing several more rounds and running away. He was apprehended a short time later.

Brandon Harris is charged with capital murder in connection to a fatal shooting at an apartment complex office in Longview. (Source: Gregg County Jail)

Harris was booked into the Gregg County Jail where he was charged with capital murder. His bond is set at $1 million.

