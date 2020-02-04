Longview police identify victim of fatal shooting at apartment complex

LONGVIEW, TEXAS (KLTV) - Police have identified the victim killed in a shooting at a Longview apartment complex.
Longview police reported 24-year-old Valerie Hackett was shot on Jan. 30 in the office of Ware Meadows Apartments, located in the 900 block of South High Street. She was transported to a local hospital where she died as a result of her injuries.
The suspect in the shooting was identified as Brandon Harris, 36, of Longview. Police say they were told Harris allegedly walked into the office and shot a woman before firing several more rounds and running away. He was apprehended a short time later.
Harris was booked into the Gregg County Jail where he was charged with capital murder. His bond is set at $1 million.
