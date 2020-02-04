Latest Arkansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

ARKANSAS GOVERNOR'S MANSION
Hutchinson, predecessors mark mansion's 70th anniversary
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and three of his predecessors are celebrating the 70th anniversary of the Governor's Mansion. The four governors swapped stories on Monday as they joined First Lady Susan Hutchinson and family members of other past governors. They unveiled a Christmas ornament that will be sold later this year to raise for the residence. Hutchinson was joined by former governors Mike Beebe, Mike Huckabee and Jim Guy Tucker. The Governor's Mansion is located near Little Rock's downtown and first opened in 1950. Before then, Arkansas never had an official residence for its governor.
ARKANSAS CASINOS-POPE COUNTY
Pope County voters will decide on future casino revenue
RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Voters in an Arkansas county will decide whether to use expected casino revenue to pay for improvements, including a new jail and senior citizens center. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that Pope County residents will vote March 3 on whether to allocate more than $80 million for improvement projects in the community. The county is one of four where voters statewide legalized casinos in 2018, though voters in Pope County did not approve. Lawmakers last year approved a measure that allows the four counties with casinos to allocate casino tax revenues toward improvement projects using bonds.
RECRUITERS SHOT-APPEAL
Appeal of man who shot Army recruiters in Arkansas rejected
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Arkansas Supreme Court has rejected the appeal of a man who fatally shot a U.S. Army soldier and wounded another outside a recruiting station in Little Rock. Thursday's ruling first reported by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette says the appeal by 34-year-old Abdulhakim Muhammad is without merit. Muhammad served as his own attorney and argued Arkansas did not have jurisdiction to try him because the shootings were a federal crime and should be tried in federal court. Muhammad was sentenced to life without parole for the 2009 fatal shooting of Pvt. William Long of Conway and wounding of Pvt. Quinton Ezeagwula of Jacksonville.
SEVERE STORMS-DEEP SOUTH
Strong storms could bring high winds, hail to parts of South
ATLANTA (AP) — Forecasters say a system of strong storms could bring damaging wind gusts and hail to parts of the Deep South. The national Storm Prediction Center says the most severe storms on Tuesday could form in Arkansas and Louisiana and western parts of Mississippi and Tennessee. Forecasters say Texas, Oklahoma and Alabama will also have some risk of severe weather on Tuesday. The threat of powerful storms will shift to the Gulf Coast on Wednesday, when dangerous weather will be possible over southeast Louisiana, southern Mississippi, south Alabama and the Florida Panhandle. Georgia, South Carolina and Tennessee could also see some stormy weather on Wednesday.
MIDWEST ECONOMY
Survey suggests economy growing in 9 Midwest, Plains states
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A survey report suggests the economy continues to grow in nine Midwest and Plains states. The Mid-America Business Conditions index jumped to 57.2 in January from 50.6 in December. The survey was conducted before much of the bad news was reported about the coronavirus outbreak that originated in China. Creighton University economist Ernie Goss oversees the survey, and he says the outbreak could harm the regional economy in the weeks ahead. The survey covers Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma and South Dakota. Survey organizers say any index score above 50 suggests growth. A score below that suggests decline.
FIRE-TWO DEAD
Man arrested driving truck from home where 2 were found dead
GREENWOOD, Ark. (AP) — The Sebastian County Sheriff's Office says a 19-year-old man driving a truck believed taken from a home where two people were found dead has been arrested. Sheriff's Capt. Philip Pevehouse said in a news release that deputies and firefighters responding to a house fire Thursday found the two bodies burned, outside the home. Pevehouse said the man was arrested about three hours later about 15 miles away in Booneville on a theft of property warrant. Court records do not show that formal charges have been filed.