Jury finds Eustace man who hit man with truck guilty of murder

ATHENS, Texas (KLTV) - A Henderson County jury has found a Eustace man who hit another man with his truck and killed him guilty of murder.
The jury returned the verdict against Robert Clayton Bradley, 39, on Tuesday and is now listening to testimony to determine his punishment, according to Sheriff Botie Hillhouse.
Bradley was arrested in August 2018 after he intentionally hit a man with his truck.
Hillhouse said Bradley and a female passenger were traveling on Farm-to-Market Road 2709 toward Athens when he saw Rodney Abbott, 30, walking along the road.
Bradley stopped, made a U-turn and proceeded to drive his vehicle into Abbott at a high rate of speed, according to officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety. Hillhouse said the truck then careened into a pasture and hit a large tree.
Hillhouse said Bradley then fled the scene of the crime but was located by Henderson County Sheriff’s Office deputies at his nearby home.
