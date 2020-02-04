Here is the latest Arkansas and Oklahoma sports news from The Associated Press

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The Southeastern Conference has named John McDaid coordinator of football officials.Commissioner Greg Sankey announced McDaid's appointment to replace Steve Shaw. McDaid has been a college football official for 24 years and joined the SEC as a referee in 2015. He previously worked for two years as a referee in the American Athletic Conference and held that job in the Big East Conference from 2006-2012. Shaw had led SEC officials since 2011 but was recently named national coordinator for college football by the board of managers at College Football Officiating, LLC.