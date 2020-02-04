Former Whitehouse band director blows his horn for Mahomes

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - There was plenty of revelry after Kansas City won the big game last night, especially with East Texas’ Patrick Mahomes as their quarterback. However, a former Whitehouse assistant band director had a different way to celebrate.
It was outside this Smith County home that an unusual celebration took place after Patrick Mahomes led his team to win the championship. The Whitehouse school fight song rang out across the neighborhood.
And it wasn’t a recording; it was a performance by former Assistant Band Director Jim Clifton.
“We were having a good time with the family watching the game, and I turned to my wife and said, 'If they win, I’m going to grab my trumpet and go out in the front yard and play the Whitehouse Fight Song,” Clifton recalled.
Well, they won and Jim made a promise.
“So I grabbed the trumpet. The streets were full of cars. There were about four Super Bowl parties going on, and people were outside, so I played it as loud as I could,” Clifton said.
I pointed out that his neighbors may have been thinking:
“Oh, it’s that crazy band director,” I commented.
“Right, probably so,” Clifton said with a laugh.
His daughter managed to get outside first and record the whole thing for a Facebook post.
“I’ve noticed a real important sense of pride in our community and our schools. The students are proud they’re from Whitehouse. They’re proud of Patrick, we’re all proud of Patrick, and just proud of those Chiefs and proud of the Wildcats also,” Clifton stated.
Jim was with the Whitehouse Band when Mahomes was in school, but Patrick himself was not in band.
“He was a good band supporter. My good friend Denny Whitley had several conversations with him while he was in school, and I know that Patrick appreciated the band and enjoyed listening to them,” Clifton said.
With a little coaxing, Jim grabbed his trumpet again and played the Whitehouse Fight Song one more time for Patrick and the Chiefs. That song is probably still echoing somewhere in Mahomes’ memory.
Although retired, Clifton still works with the Whitehouse band on occasion. And for a little while during the third quarter, he thought maybe he wasn’t going to step outside and play that tune.
