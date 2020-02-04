East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... A Spring Feel this morning...Now a Wintry Feel is moving through East Texas. Temperatures are expected to continue to fall once that cold front moves through your area. Temperatures over Deep East Texas will be warmer as the front moves through later today/early tonight. Scattered showers and a few thundershowers possible as the front moves through today. A very cold rain will be likely during the first half of the day on Wednesday, slowly tapering off, then there will be a slight chance for some sleet to mix in with the rain overnight Wednesday and into the pre-dawn hours on Thursday. No significant accumulations are expected...but as always, please drive safely. By the time the sun rises, the precipitation should be ending. Decreasing clouds on Thursday and a very nice Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. A very weak cold front passes through early on Saturday morning, but little effects should be felt. More rain moves into the area early next week as another cold front moves through very early on Tuesday morning.