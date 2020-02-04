ETN: Caldwell Arts Academy principal talks about upcoming Black History month events

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Bobby Markle, the principal of Tyler ISD’s Caldwell Arts Academy, dropped by the East Texas Now desk on Tuesday afternoon to talk about the school’s upcoming Black History Month-related events.
Markle explained that the Tyler ISD campus is an application-based arts magnet school that teaches students all six art forms.
Caldwell Arts Academy’s theme for February, which is Black History Month, is “Untold Stories," Markle said. He added that the idea was to focus on stories their students may not have heard before or things that shed new light on stories they have heard before.
The school’s principal said they are bringing in two teaching artists from Washington, D.C., and Austin to teach students how to tell their stories through song lyrics. Both teaching artists are musicians, Markle said.
The Conrad Johnson Orchestra will be performing at the Caldwell Auditorium at 6 p.m. Saturday. Its band director is James Williams Jr., who is the son of Tyler ISD’s first performing arts director. Tickets are $5 a person.
On Tuesday night, the Caldwell Auditorium will host a curated art gallery featuring local African American artists.
Later this month, the Caldwell Arts Academy will host a step performance that includes a lesson on the history of that type of dance, Markle said. He added that the Caldwell Arts Academy students will get the opportunity to tell their own stories at the end of February.
Markle explained that the Caldwell Arts Academy is a very diverse campus.
“Culture is art, and we think all cultures should be celebrated,” Markle said.
Earlier in the interview, Markle said this month also marks the start of the school’s Magnet Window. Applications for student auditions need to be in by March 1, he said.
Markle said while some of the school’s students have a specific artistic talent, some of them come to the Caldwell Arts Academy because they and their parents want a more creative learning environment.
