50 days later: Officials experiencing difficulty finding missing man at Lake Meredith

FRITCH, Texas (KFDA) - The search for Ryan Kennedy, the Canyon man who went missing at Lake Meredith nearly two months ago, continues as officials experience a difficulty in locating him.
Kennedy was last heard from on December 15 when he called his family and told them he was heading home from deer hunting at the lake.
Since then, the National Park Service has searched over 1,000 acres of water trying to find him and his boat.
They have now exhausted all technology resources resulting to surface searches until he is found.
“The area of the highest probability where he went down would be in the edge of the 1,000 acres that we were able to get high scanning and the edge of the area we were not able to get," said Eric Smith, the superintendent of Lake Meredith. "So we could be really close, but we just don’t know that.”
The only thing getting in the way of searching the area with the highest probability of where Kennedy could be is what’s located under the surface of the water.
“The area where his belongings are found are too shallow and the terrain is too covered with brush and small trees to get the side scanning sonar unit in that area. We tried to while they were here but actually got the unit hung a couple of times," said Smith.
In 2014, the area where they predict Kennedy and his boat to be would have been dry and was covered it tall grass and shrubs.
Over time, when the lake rose, all of the trees and shrubs were covered with water but stayed at the bottom of the lake.
With water only 12 feet deep in some places, it’s this terrain that is making searching for Kennedy and using any type of side scanning sonar unit impossible.
“If you take the summertime fatalities away and just look at wintertime water fatalities, which this is one of, there were eight prior to this one, and three of those eight took quite a long time to locate the victims,” said Smith. “One of those was at 52 days. One was at 77 days, and one was at 145 days.”
The National Park Service is working to get a cadaver dog to locate by smell where Kennedy may be.
