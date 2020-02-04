Country legend Mark Chesnutt will headline Longview’s 4th of July event

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A country music superstar will headline the City of Longview’s 2020 Fireworks and Freedom Celebration, which will be held at the Longview Convention Complex on July 4.
Mark Chesnutt will headline the outdoor, free-to-the-public concert, which will be held just before the biggest fireworks show in East Texas, according to a press release on the City of Longview website.
Jon Stork, a rising talent, is also scheduled to perform at the Fireworks and Freedom Celebration.
According to Chesnutt’s official website, the country singer has 14 No. 1 hits, 23 Top-10 singles, four platinum albums, and five gold records.
“Country music critics and fans alike need to look no further when it comes to country music basics,” Chesnutt’s bio states. “If you ask Mark Chesnutt, he’ll tell you, ‘It’s the music that has kept me around this long.’ In a world that sometimes confuses style with substance, Mark Chesnutt possesses both.”
Chesnutt got his start in country music playing in the honky-tonks of Beaumont and learning from his father Bob Chesnutt, a singer, a record collector, and a major fan of country music.
“Playing alongside his dad, one set at a time, Mark embraced his father’s influence and began making a name for himself,” his bio states. “Mark sang covers by Lefty, Merle, George, and Waylon to develop his unmatched crowd-pleasing rapport and his authentic country style.”
The festival will include free outdoor concerts and an air-conditioned vendor hall with close to 100 vendor and concession booths. Additional vendors will be located in the Longview Exhibit Center parking lot.
The Fireworks and Freedom Celebration will also feature carnival rides, a talent stage, and a water foam area. The main hall at the Maude Cobb Convention Center will also feature activities like the Patriotic Pup Fashion Show, Family Feud Contest, and “much more.”
Longview’s 2020 Fireworks and Freedom Celebration will kick off at 11 a.m., and the fireworks show starts at dark, or about 9:30 p.m.
“Festival admission, parking, and the fireworks show are free to the public; however, prices vary for individual activities,” the press release stated. “No BYOB or outside coolers allowed.”
For more information about the event or for sponsorship and vendor opportunities, call the Longview Convention Complex at (903) 237-1230.
